Clicks339
en.news

There Is A Third Version Of What The Slapped Chinese Woman Said

Eric Mader, a Mandarin speaker, with a long experience of listening to Chinese people speaking Chinese or English, published on Korazym.org (January 9) a third version of what the woman said who was slapped by Francis on December 31 (video below).

Mader agrees with previous views that the woman didn't speak Chinese but heavily accented English.

His transcript of her words is: “Why destroy their faith? Why destroy the Chinese? Look for the Chinese feelings. Talk to me!“

Previous versions

A first report claimed that she said: “Hold! Hold! Look for the Chinese people! They are losing the Faith!”

A second version of her words was: "I just want to say, I just saw in the holiday, Hong Kong is already finished. Have a good break."

#newsPsdnwiduid

  • Report

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up