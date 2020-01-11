Francis: A Very Strange Picture

Enrique Cangas, an Argentinean photographer published a book with pictures he produced over the years with Cardinal Bergoglio.It is called “De padre Jorge a Papa Francisco, el camino de un pastor con olor a oveja” (From Father Jorge to Pope Francis, the Way of a Shepherd with the Smell of Sheep).The article’s picture is taken from the book (AlfaYOmega.es, Januar 9). It is called “The Hug” and shows Bergoglio with his eyes closed leaning against the breast of a young man in Buenos Aires who “prays for him” by putting his arm around Bergoglio’s shoulder.