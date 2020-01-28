Italy: Francis' “Our Father” Will Be Introduced

The Francis Church in Italy will push its bogus version of the Our Father upon the Novus Ordo faithful beginning with the first Sunday of Advent 2020.
It will exchange Christ's invocation "and lead us not into temptation" with the Francis statement "do not abandon us to temptation."
Pro-homosex Chieti Archbishop Bruno Forte told AdnKronos.com (January 27) that the erroneous text is contained in a new edition of the Novus Ordo missal that will be published after Easter.
The version is so bad that even the German bishops refused it. It will further separate the dwindling Novus Ordo group in Italy from other Christians.
However, the grip of the Novus Ordo bishops on their "faithful" has grown so weak that most of them will likely never know about this "change".
