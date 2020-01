The German bishops’ news-page Katholisch.de (January 27) labels the Catechism of the Catholic Church (CCC) an “outdated collection of regulations.”The CCC dates back to 1992. The article is entitled “How seriously must a Catholic take the Catechism?”It quotes an unknown Austrian moral theologian to claim that God’s teaching on homosexuality “must be corrected” according to Francis’ [heretical] document Amoris Laetitia.