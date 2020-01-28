Shock Visitation In German Charterhouse: Homosex Visitator, Monks Flee

Marienau Charterhouse in Bad Wurzach, Germany, is under visitation. The news has been circulating in German traditional circles for a while. It was now published in a user-comment of "Petros Patrikios" on Gloria.tv.Gloria.tv has learned about it from multiple sources. The only Charterhouse in Germany is known for its Catholic spirit.In recent years, some young Carthusian priests started celebrating the Old Latin Carthusian Rite.Several brothers followed this path despite not being encouraged by the current French superior general nor by his predecessor.Strangely, the visitator is not a Carthusian but the former Swiss Benedictine Abott Martin Werlen, an aggressive anti-Catholic who publicly contested Benedict XVI and is a flaming promoter of homosexual fornication.After the start of the visitation, monks left the Charterhouse and disappeared in thin air.