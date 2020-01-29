Francis Supports "Public Benefits For Gay Couples"

Ad limina

It is “important to ensure gay couples have access to public benefits [privileges], but to insist that gay couples cannot marry,” Francis said during the January 27visit of thirty-three bishops of California, Nevada and Hawai.San Francisco Archbishop Cordileone told CatholicNews.com that Francis chose himself to talk about the “pastoral care of homosexuals,” lamenting about alleged “sufferings many of them endure” even by their own families.In 2003, Cardinal Ratzinger wrote an official document against the civil recognition of homosexuals which implies granting them benefits. He labelled this a “legalisation of evil” and called politicians to oppose such legislation.