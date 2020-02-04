Founder of Miles Christi Defrocked

Archbishop Víctor Manuel Fernández of La Plata, an expert in kissing, informed that Francis dismissed Father Roberto Juan Yannuzzi from the clerical state.
Yannuzzi is the founder of the Miles Christi Institute. He was found guilty of “crimes against the sixth commandment with adults, of absolution of an accomplice and of abuse of authority.”
The Miles Christi were founded in 1994 in Argentina and have also houses in the US, Mexico and Italy.
They consider Ignatius of Loyola as their spiritual Master. A “filial love and veneration” of the pope is a salient feature of the community who believes that “in Rome we possess the beacon of the Truth.”
The Miles Christi use the cassock, prefer the Novus Ordo in Latin, and cultivate Gregorian chant.
...and if Francis' Papacy has shown anything by now, neither sin nor heretical doctrine were causes.