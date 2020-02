A few days after he aggressed a woman in Saint Peter’s square, Francis met her at the end of an audience in the Paul VI Hall, TVSvizzera.it (February 4) writes.The meeting went unnoticed. There was an exchange of a few words with the woman of Asian origin whose name was not reported.The woman was accompanied by other pilgrims who came with her to Rome.Ansa.it writes that Francis himself spoke in the last few days about this meeting.