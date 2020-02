Francis called on February 4 his joint signature of the Abu Dhabi document with “my brother,” the Great Imam Ahmad al-Tayyib of Al-Azhar, a “major humanitarian event.”In a videomessage for the first anniversary of the signing, he also expressed his appreciation for the support given by the United Arab Emirates, a ruthless dictatorship, to the work of Francis’ “Supreme Committee for Human Brotherhood,” instituted to promote the Abu Dhabi heresy.