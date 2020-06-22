Homosex Militant Suspected of Having Killed Persecuted Priest

The Polish homosex activist, Jolanta Lange, 71, whose name until 2008 was Gontarczyk, was the Polish Communist spie who together with her husband surveilled Father Franciszek Blachnicki (†1987) in Germany.Blachnicki, a surviver of Auschwitz who was declared venerable, was persecuted throughout his life first by the National Socialists, then by the Communists. He died in his forced German exile in strange circumstances. Lange was the last person to see him alive and they had a heated conversation.A murder investigation against her was closed in 2006, but after the National Memory Institute in Katowice found new evidence, the case was reopened in April 2020.Now, Lange is often seen at the side of pro-gay Warsaw’s Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski. Her association, Pro Humanum, which promotes gay propaganda, received about half a million euro from the City of Warsaw. “Pro Humanum” is wrong Latin. It should be “Pro Humano.”