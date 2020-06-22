“Bye Joseph” – Too Weak To Hug Each Other

The German fake-news outlet Bild.de (June 22) reports that Georg and Joseph Ratzinger were too weak to hug each other.The tabloid wrote that Georg is bedridden and cannot get up. The two brothers pressed each other’s hands knowing that it was likely the last time they see each other on earth.On the days before, their final words were: “Servus Joseph” and “Servus Georg” respectively. The greeting "servus" is Bavarian for "hello" or "hi."Benedict XVI flew back to Rome on Monday.