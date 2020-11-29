Jesuits: Hands Up Before Communion

A Jesuit of the USA East Province engages "ministers of the hand sanitiser” before receiving Holy Communion (MediaHub.unc.edu, November 6).The invention is implemented at St. Raphael's in Raleigh under Father Phil Hurley.Before Communion, the faithful lift their hands to receive and apply hand sanitiser from a "minister." Then, Hurley, donning a facemask and a face shield, approaches each parishioner and places Holy Communion in their hands.When Hurley has moved 6 feet away, the parishioner consumes the host.