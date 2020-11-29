Archbishop Gullickson: “Stay Tuned for More Thoughts”

Swiss Nuncio Thomas Gullickson reiterated on his blog (November 26) his conviction that “the only future for the Church is in its recovery of integral Catholic Worship according to the Vetus Ordo.”For him it is urgend to step back from the Novus Ordo, “especially when it comes to Eucharistic Reverence.” Gullickson will retire early by the end of 2020.“I will need some time yet to be able to work out the implications for myself as a retired member of the hierarchy,” he writes, “Stay tuned for more thoughts from the retiree in 2021.”