Secret Sedation of People Before Euthanasia? No Problem

Dutch euthanasists may secretly slip a sedative into the food or drink of their victims if they could become “disturbed, agitated or aggressive” at the thought of being killed.In April, the Supreme Court acquitted Marinou Arends who was prosecuted for murder after sedating a 74-year-old woman with a prepared coffee before killing her.The victim had stated that she wished to die when she considered “the time was right.” But now, it’s enough that the euthanasist considers the person no longer capable of assenting in order to ignore such directives.Therefore, the Dutch review committee for euthanasia now established that it is "not necessary" to agree with the victim the time or manner in which euthanasia will be administrated.Euthanasia is legal in the Netherlands since 2002. In 2019 over 4% of the country’s total deaths where euthanised. In November the government allowed killing “terminally ill” children aged between 1 and 12.