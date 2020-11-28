When Francis Came To This Candidate, The Cardinal's Ring Fell To The Floor

Francis held his 7th consistory creating 13 new cardinals on November 28. Everybody except Francis was masked.
He warned the neo-cardinals that a worldly spirit could consider the scarlet of their robes as a sign of secular eminence. When he made Marcello Semeraro a cardinal, who replaced Cardinal Becciu, Semeraro's ring fell to floor when Francis wanted to put it on his finger (video below).
Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa displayed his humility by wearing his Capuchin habit instead of the cardinal's robe.
Two neo-cardinals who could not come to Rome, joined in online. The Roman cardinals watched the ceremony on screens in Saint Peter's basilica where more cardinals who were connected via Zoom, could be seen on screens.
At the end, the neo-cardinals visited Benedict XVI, and Francis kissed his hands. Pictures
#newsHufcntdrjs
Clicks89
- Report
Social networks