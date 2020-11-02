Neo-Cardinal Semeraro: Sacred Rites Are Secondary. Or Not? Whatever.

The saints are “not” figures out of the ordinary, Neo-Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, the new Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, told AgenSir.it (November 1).For him, holiness does "not" lie in "exceptionality," but in the "heroic exercise" of the virtues - as if this were not exceptional.The Church’s presence in society is for him “not primarily” measured by “sacred functions and rites.” For him these are only “true and authentic” if they “express life” – whatever this means.Christian life, lived in charity, is “the first and fundamental act of worship pleasing to God,” he says, immediately contradicting himself, “The Eucharist itself is the highest celebration and the purest source of Charity.”