Vatican Admits: Francis Supports Civil Homosex Unions

The Vatican’s Secretary of State asked papal nuncios to share with the local bishops clarifications regarding Francis' recent comments on civil homosex unions.
The full text was published on Facebook.com (October 30) by Mexico Nuncio Franco Coppola in Spanish (English: here).
The clarification consists mainly in quotations from Francis’ previous statements and shows that he only opposes homosex “marriages.” It confirms that Francis supports a legal framework for homosex unions when it says that “it is clear that Pope Francis was referring to certain provisions made by States.”
Francis’ support for civil homosex unions is not a "development" of previous Church teaching but contradicts Catholic teaching, especially Ratzinger’s 2003 document which deals with this matter. Politicians can now use Francis when supporting homosex unions.
Picture: Pietro Parolin © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsEwesftrlzh
Well done @en.news! And there we have it folks, we have an unbelieving Pope! Cf Pope Francis? A consequence of his idolatry and A Devotee of the Ancient Mystery Religions, Pope Francis is an Idolater and a Pagan
Patience for the Elect and the Saints. We wait on the LORD
Haven’t they not now assembled at Armaged′don?
Pope Francis with the Babylonians he has aligned himself with are certain to lose just like King Josiah, whose was devout - Pope Francis isn’t - but disobedient, with the Babylonians he allied himself to, lost at Megiddo.
