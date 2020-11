Vatican Admits: Francis Supports Civil Homosex Unions

It confirms that Francis supports a legal framework for homosex unions when it says that “it is clear that Pope Francis was referring to certain provisions made by States.”

The Vatican’s Secretary of State asked papal nuncios to share with the local bishops clarifications regarding Francis' recent comments on civil homosex unions.The full text was published on Facebook.com (October 30) by Mexico Nuncio Franco Coppola in Spanish (English: here ).The clarification consists mainly in quotations from Francis’ previous statements and shows that he only opposes homosex “marriages.”Francis’ support for civil homosex unions is not a "development" of previous Church teaching but contradicts Catholic teaching, especially Ratzinger’s 2003 document which deals with this matter. Politicians can now use Francis when supporting homosex unions.