Pope’s Endorsement of Gay Civil Unions: Two Narratives Emerging.
A Classic Demonstration of their Divide & Conquer/Problem > Reaction > Solution
(All mentioned below play on the same team!)
1) Pope’s Endorsement goes against Church Teaching:
- Card Müller
- Abp Viganò, who in his Declaration told of their plan and goal.
- Bp Tobin
2) (Nothing to see here; old news) Pope’s Endorsement refers to the Civil Realm and touches nothing on Church teaching on Marriage:
- Abp Cordileone
- Fr John Hunwicke
- John Allen Jr
