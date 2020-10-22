Clicks38
F M Shyanguya

Pope’s Endorsement of Gay Civil Unions: Two Narratives Emerging

Pope’s Endorsement of Gay Civil Unions: Two Narratives Emerging.

A Classic Demonstration of their Divide & Conquer/Problem > Reaction > Solution

(All mentioned below play on the same team!)

1) Pope’s Endorsement goes against Church Teaching:

- Card Müller
- Abp Viganò, who in his Declaration told of their plan and goal.
- Bp Tobin

2) (Nothing to see here; old news) Pope’s Endorsement refers to the Civil Realm and touches nothing on Church teaching on Marriage:

- Abp Cordileone
- Fr John Hunwicke
- John Allen Jr
  • Report

  • Social networks

F M Shyanguya mentioned this post in Pope’s Endorsement of Gay Civil Unions: Two Narratives Emerging
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up