New Italian Missal: “A Child Would Have Done Better”

It took the Italian Bishops 18 years to publish the 2002 Novus Ordo Missal in Italian. From Easter 2021 Italy – and the Vatican – will use it.
In its introduction the Missal tells the faithful not to kneel during the whole Eucharistic prayer (1) and to receive Communion standing (13).
The priests are ordered not to use the Roman Canon customarily (6), and to preside behind the meal table toward the pews “whereever possible” leaving the altars uncovered (15).
The Missal wants purple for funerals, not black, and imposes a wrong translation of the Our Father. It ignores Benedict XVI’s correction of the “pro multis”.
In the Masses for the Saints “priests” are downgraded to “presbyters.” Mother Teresa of Calcutta’s feastday is omitted. Gregorian Chant is shunned.
Cristina Siccardi (CorrispondenzaRomana.it, October 21) calls the iconographic part, produced by the famous Mimmo Paladino, a true masterpiece of simplification and ugliness, “A child would have created, for free, better drawings than these.”
#newsGwyrzfsqsl
Clicks149
- Report
Social networks
But chemistry was my major ... not an excuse
Patience for the Elect and the Saints. Haven’t they not now assembled at Armaged′don?
Pope Francis with the Babylonians he has aligned himself with are certain to lose just like King Josiah, whose was devout but disobedient, and the Babylonians he allied himself to lost at Megiddo.
PS Color purple is significant in Freemasonry.
Patience for the Elect and the Saints. Haven’t they not now assembled at Armaged′don?
Pope Francis with the Babylonians he has aligned himself with are certain to lose just like King Josiah, whose was devout but disobedient, and the Babylonians he allied himself to lost at Megiddo.
PS Color purple is significant in Freemasonry.