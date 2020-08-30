Faulty Missal: Francis Slaps Benedict XVI in His Face

The Vatican approved a new edition of the Italian missal which is full of mistakes.
Contradicting the Gospel and the original Latin text, it says that the chalice is "poured out for you and for all" instead of the correct version "for many."
This is a slap in the face of Benedict XVI who ordered in 2006 that this mistake needs to be changed. However, Benedict was all words and no action. Therefore, the anti-Catholic bishops simply ignored him.
Francis saw the new missal on Friday and approved it. According to his wish, it also includes a false rendering of the Gloria and the Our Father, thus turning the New Liturgy into a Fake Liturgy.
BIBLE ERROR: there is also at least one error in the New American Bible, this is the book that the American bishops have for reference on their site, and use for the New mass.
One of the errors is Genesis1:2 "and the earth was without form or shape, with darkness over the abyss and a mighty wind sweeping over the waters—b"
"A mighty wind" should be "The Spirit of God." In the footnotes, it is even admitted that the correct, literal meaning is "The Breath or Spirit of God."
That error predates the 'New Mass' in English where it first appeared in 'transitional' translations of the Missal of St Pius V.
@Prayhard Interesting.