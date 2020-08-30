Faulty Missal: Francis Slaps Benedict XVI in His Face

BIBLE ERROR: there is also at least one error in the New American Bible, this is the book that the American bishops have for reference on their site, and use for the New mass.One of the errors is Genesis1:2 "and

the earth was without form or shape, with darkness over the abyss and

a mighty wind

sweeping over the waters—

b"

"A mighty wind" should be "The Spirit of God." In the footnotes, it is even admitted that the correct, literal meaning is "The Breath or Spirit of God."

"A mighty wind" should be "The Spirit of God." In the footnotes, it is even admitted that the correct, literal meaning is "The Breath or Spirit of God."

Bergoglio's Legion of Sodom are so corrupt, that everything they touch is mangled, confused, weakened...

