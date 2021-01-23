Biden Supporters Storm Cathedral

Pro-abortion activists stormed St Joseph’s Cathedral in Columbus, Ohio, during a Mass (January 22), and later published a video.They displayed posters with grizzly messages like “Fund abortion,” and “Abortion on demand.”While Mass was ongoing, some activists went toward the sanctuary venting their hatred and screaming: “This Church teaches hate.” Or: “Get the f**k out.”They also insulted a mother with a small child, “So funny that you teach the love of life when you teach people to hate. Your language is violent.”The faithful remained in the pews as if nothing had happened ignoring the criminals. Very few men came forward to protect the sanctuary.Finally, police arrived and shipped the intruders out of the church who called the officers “Motherfu**ers.” It is predictable that the pro-Biden oligarch media will sweep the grievous incident under the carpet.