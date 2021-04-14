Surprise: The 15 Old Rite Nuns Are Gone

The 15 Old Rite Carmelite Sisters who came in 2017 from Valparaiso, Nebraska, to Philadelphia in order to take over the local overaged Carmel have abruptly abandoned the monastery and returned to Valparaiso.
According to nonvenipacem.com (April 12) the nuns departed on April 9 for unknown reasons. Since they took over, all but one of the original Novus Ordo Philadelphia nuns have died. The surviving sister was left behind. The Philadelphia Carmel was established in 1902.
The Valparaiso nuns were invited by former Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput because the Philadelphia Carmel faced a dramatic shortage of sisters. Chaput was replaced in February 2020 by the Francis follower Nelson Perez.
