“Bright Future”: Archbishop Writes Treatise About Old Rite

It was the “great consolation” he experiences by celebrating the original Roman Rite in his Sioux Falls retirement chapel which inspired him to predict the imminent restoration of this liturgy, Archbishop Thomas Gullickson writes on utadmereamur.blogspot.com (April 13).
Gullickson expresses optimism “in our bright future,” because many good people are abandoning the “Novus Ordo mainstream” - which hates the Old Rite as much as Hans Küng - in direction of the Roman Rite.
There are also more middle-aged priests who are personally not yet won over by the Vetus Ordo but celebrate it for the faithful.
Gullickson encourages bishops to follow the example of the young, to celebrate the Old Rite, and to start using the old Breviary.
He plans to write a treatise about his optimism in a bright future of the Roman Rite.
#newsSevqhmiptk
Clicks119
- Report
Social networks
The Rite could never be changed. The Council of Trent specifically condemned any changes to the 'received and approved rites' into new ones. The Church already declared condemned those who would change the Rites of the Sacraments. Here read Session 7 Canon 13:
If any one saith, that the received and approved rites of the Catholic Church, wont to be used in the solemn administration of the …More
If any one saith, that the received and approved rites of the Catholic Church, wont to be used in the solemn administration of the …More
The Rite could never be changed. The Council of Trent specifically condemned any changes to the 'received and approved rites' into new ones. The Church already declared condemned those who would change the Rites of the Sacraments. Here read Session 7 Canon 13:
If any one saith, that the received and approved rites of the Catholic Church, wont to be used in the solemn administration of the sacraments, may be contemned, or without sin be omitted at pleasure by the ministers, or be changed, by every pastor of the churches, into other new ones; let him be anathema.
If any one saith, that the received and approved rites of the Catholic Church, wont to be used in the solemn administration of the sacraments, may be contemned, or without sin be omitted at pleasure by the ministers, or be changed, by every pastor of the churches, into other new ones; let him be anathema.
All treaties are done.
The problem is also, and very importantly, the change in the rite of episcopal order introduced by Paul VI in 1969.
The problem is also, and very importantly, the change in the rite of episcopal order introduced by Paul VI in 1969.