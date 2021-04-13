“Bright Future”: Archbishop Writes Treatise About Old Rite

The Rite could never be changed. The Council of Trent specifically condemned any changes to the 'received and approved rites' into new ones. The Church already declared condemned those who would change the Rites of the Sacraments. Here read Session 7 Canon 13:



The Rite could never be changed. The Council of Trent specifically condemned any changes to the 'received and approved rites' into new ones. The Church already declared condemned those who would change the Rites of the Sacraments. Here read Session 7 Canon 13:



If any one saith, that the received and approved rites of the Catholic Church, wont to be used in the solemn administration of the sacraments, may be contemned, or without sin be omitted at pleasure by the ministers, or be changed, by every pastor of the churches, into other new ones; let him be anathema.