Catholic Archbishop Chaput Replaced By Modernist Francis Partisan

Pope Francis has chosen Cleveland Bishop Nelson Perez, 58, to replace Catholic Archbishop Charles Chaput, 75, in Philadelphia, USA (January 23).Cruxnow.com considers the appointment “a turning point, replacing someone widely viewed as one of the country’s most vocal conservative prelates with a theological and political moderate”. “Theological moderate” is an euphemism for utterly modernist.Perez is the son of Cuban exiles and will be the US' third Hispanic archbishop.Last fall, Perez told Cruxnow.com that most American Catholics, including bishops, are supportive of Pope Francis and even in “great love” for him.