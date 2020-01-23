Francis Creates House for Ex-Sisters Who Ended Up “Prostitutes”

Cardinal Joao Braz de Aviz, Prefect of the Congregation for Religious, told L'Osservatore Romano's women's monthly magazine that Francis ordered the creation for a house in Rome for nuns who left their convents.Aviz claimed that they are “from the street” especially if they are foreigners. According to him they are sometimes “completely abandoned.”“The gesture of Pope Francis is wonderful,” an excited Avis exclaimed claiming that, “there have also been some cases of prostitution in order to support themselves.”If this statement is true, this regards women who preferred prostitution to returning to their home country, a proof, that their “vocation” was from the beginning only an attempt to get a visa into Europe.