Again: Italian Version of Ratzinger/Sarah Book Disproves Gänswein

The Italian publisher David Cantagalli told IlFoglio.it (January 22) that the introduction and conclusion of the Ratzinger/Sarah book on celibacy "were written by Cardinal Sarah and read and shared by Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.”
Therefore, both names will be on the book's cover, “Robert Sarah with Joseph Ratzinger / Benedict XVI.”
This contradicts again Archbishop Gänswein's obvious lie that Benedict XVI didn't seen the book before January 13.
Sarah said credibly that he sent the full manuscript on November 19 to Benedict for correction, and presented Benedict personally on December 3 with a draft of the cover.
