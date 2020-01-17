Heroic Cardinal Sarah Met Benedict - Lying Gänswein Rebutted

Cardinal Sarah just wrote on Twitter.com that he met on January 17 with the former Benedict XVI because of "incessant polemics" against the Ratzinger/Sarah book on celibacy.Sarah calls these polemics "nauseating" and "lying."He continues, “With Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, we were able to see how there is no misunderstanding between us. I came out of this beautiful conversation very happy, full of peace and courage.”The word “misunderstanding” was used by Archbishop Gänswein to justify the removal of Benedict's name from the book cover.Gänswein pretended that Benedict "didn't see" the book before January 13.However, Sarah corrected him revealing that he sent the full manuscript to Benedict on November 19 and showed him personally the book, including the cover, on December 3.