Gänswein Contradicts Sarah: Benedict Has “Never" Seen The Book

Antonio Socci's account that an angry Francis summoned Archbishop Gänswein ordering him to remove Benedict’s name from the Ratzinger/Sarah book is “fictitious” and “a lie,” Gänswein told Die-Tagespost.de (17 January).
He claimed that Francis has said “not a single word” about the book.
Gänswein repeated his version that Benedict did not receive the book until January 13 when he saw it for the first time.
He insisted that Benedict has “nothing" to do with the book and has "distanced himself completely” from it. Gänswein also claimed that Benedict has "never" seen any drafts.
However, Edward Pentin reported that on December 3 Sarah personally showed Benedict the manuscript including the cover. Pentin added that Gänswein spoke to the editors of the Italian translation on January 9 and gave them his support.
According to Marco Tosatti, Benedict as a co-author edited the whole of the book, including the part written by Cardinal Sarah.
Picture: Georg Gänswein, © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsXooohyuonm
Clicks38
- Report
Social networks