Lawyers Sue U.S. Bishops For "Abuse" Of Peter's Pence - Want the Money For Themselves

Stanley Law Group (Dallas, Texas) filed a class action lawsuit on January 22 against the US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) for misleadingly soliciting millions of dollars in charitable donations that were diverted into private investments.
The lawsuit alleges that USCCB routinely asks Catholics throughout the country to donate money to the annual Peter’s Pence collection to “help victims of war, oppression, natural disaster, or disease.” However, the money actually goes into funds which invest in such ventures as luxury condominium developments and (link)Hollywood movies(link)gloria.tv.
Plaintiff David O’Connell claims USCCB is liable under theories of common law fraud, unjust enrichment, and breach of fiduciary duty.
Stanley said, “It’s regrettable and tragic that such a trusted and well-respected organization has been taking advantage of the generosity of Catholic donors. USCCB must come clean and give back the money it took from well-intentioned people who thought they were giving urgently needed funds to help the destitute around the world.”
The Law Group looks for individuals who made donations to the United States Peter’s Pence collection since January 1, 2013 to join the lawsuit.
However, despite the bishops' (link)assertion(link)www.usccb.org/…/(link), Peter's Pence was never a contribution mostly for charity but for the needs of the Holy See.
