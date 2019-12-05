Vatican Secretary of State Invests in Film About Elton John

Two thirds of the money invested in the Centurion Global Fund on St Paul Street 259, La Valletta, Malta, belong to the Vatican Secretary of State, writes Corriere.it (4 December).The 70-million-euro fund is run by Enrico Crasso, 71, an Italian living in Switzerland, a former Credit Suisse banker, and owner of the Lugano Sogenel Holding, Switzerland. He has received the Papal Medaglia d’Oro.In September the fund invested 10 million euros with Enrico Preziosi, a toys wholesaler and chairman of the football club Genoa.Another 4-million-investment helped financing films, among them “Rocketman,” a film based on the life of the homosex musician Elton John.The biggest investment (16 million) went to the Swiss-Swedesh company ABB which also produces parts for nuclear power stations and participated in the destruction of Malaysian rain forest.Since 2018, the Centurion Global Fund has lost 4.61%, about 2 million. This sum was paid as bonuses to the managers.