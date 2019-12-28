New US Navy Homosexual Ship 'The USNS Harvey Milk'

Homosexuals

Genesis 9:12, Revelation 10:1

Satanists

Satan

2 Corinthians 11:14

Freemasonic

you

More

usurp God's sign () for their pleasures.usurp Peter's cross to their destruction.wouldn't want you to notice any difference either ().gesticulations are opposed to Catholic gestures paid to God or what belongs to God, or an outward sign of inward grace.⚫And finally,lack …