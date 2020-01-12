Australia's Regime Uses Pretext to Move Cardinal Pell to Even Harsher Prison

Martyr Cardinal George Pell was moved to the maximum security Barwon Prison near Geelong, Australian media write.The regime used as a pretext a drone, flown over the jail in Central Melbourne, where the Cardinal spent almost a year after his 2018 bogus conviction.Pell was in charge of weeding and watering a garden inside the prison. His tormentors insinuated that the drone may have been used to take pictures of him.However, Gloria.tv-user Ultraviolet writes, the drone was more likely delivering drugs which is a common use for drones near prisons, “Any excuse to move Cardinal Pell to a worse prison.”Australia's jails are chronically drug-infested.