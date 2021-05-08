TRUMP TALK: Michael Matt on Steve Bannon's War Room Michael Matt recently appeared on Steve Bannon's program to talk Trump and the Catholic Church's betrayal of conservative America. We're doing … More





Michael Matt recently appeared on Steve Bannon's program to talk Trump and the Catholic Church's betrayal of conservative America. We're doing what we can to encourage as many people as possible to go out and vote for Trump i.e., vote for the survival of our nation. Text, email or telephone three friends right now and remind them to go out and vote for the most pro-life president in recent memory. Watch Steve Bannon's excellent talk at last week's Catholic Identity Conference in Pittsburgh: