JOE BIDEN'S AMERICA: California Cancels Christmas, Thanksgiving

In this last Sunday Sermon from South St. Paul, Father addresses what he calls the "evil" Covid restrictions put in place in California. This, he says, provides a snapshot of President Joe Biden's America. Father reminds us that this is not just an election; this is an attempted global takeover, riding in on the back of a health dictatorship. The time for talk is over. This is it! Pray like there's no tomorrow...because, you know what? In many ways, if Biden wins, there may not be. PLEASE NOTE: Father spoke at last week's Catholic Identity Conference in Pittsburgh. Access his excellent talk here: