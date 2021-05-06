TRUMP 2020: Democracy in Chaos In this late-night edition of The Editor's Desk, Michael J. Matt offers post-election day commentary on the vote, the cheating and the larger victory they can never … More





In this late-night edition of The Editor's Desk, Michael J. Matt offers post-election day commentary on the vote, the cheating and the larger victory they can never take away from Trump...or from us. Archbishop Viganò's urgent prayer request for this election: TRUMP 2020: Democracy in ChaosIn this late-night edition of The Editor's Desk, Michael J. Matt offers post-election day commentary on the vote, the cheating and the larger victory they can never take away from Trump...or from us. Archbishop Viganò's urgent prayer request for this election: remnantnewspaper.com/…erican-catholics-and-to-all-americans-of-good-will Support The Remnant Foundation with a tax-deductible donation: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/donate-home Like, Comment, and Subscribe to our YouTube channel! Shop REMNANT MERCH: remnantnewspaper.com Subscribe to the REMNANT NEWSPAPER: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/subscribe-today Follow Michael Matt and The Remnant on Twitter: twitter.com/michael_j_matt @Michael_J_Matt @remnantnews Follow Michael Matt on Parler: parler.com/profile/MichaelMatt/posts Follow Michael Matt on Facebook: facebook.com/michael.matt.733