ELECTION FIASCO 2020: A Gift From Hell Below Us

In this Sunday Sermon from So. St. Paul, Father comments on Election Fiasco 2020, arguing that the cheating, lying and fraud going on in America today is something straight out of hell. Father encourages his flock to pray for the president. As long as Trump is willing to fight for our nation, we must be willing to fight for him. Father also reads a message from Archbishop Vigano, offering us priestly advice on what happens now and what faithful Christians should do from now until January, 2021.