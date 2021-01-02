On Air: Irish State TV Commits Hate Crime

“In a shocking revelation this year, God became the latest figure to be implicated in ongoing sexual harassment scandals. The 5-billion-year-old stood accused of forcing himself on a young middle-eastern migrant and impregnating her against her will, before being sentenced to two years in prison, with the last 24 months suspended.”

The Irish RTÉ aired on December 31 a “comedy” news show accusing God of "rape."In the program, police arrested a white bearded old man for "raping" and "impregnating" Our Lady (below). A speaker announced,An actor playing "God" replied, "It was 2,000 years ago!"Armagh Archbishop Eamon Martin wrote on Twitter (January 1) that the “deeply offensive,” “blasphemous” and “outrageous clip” should be removed immediately as it is “insulting to all Catholics and Christians.”