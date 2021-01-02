San Francisco Archbishop IGNORES Prohibitions

On Christmas several San Francisco churches ignored state restrictions on religious services celebrating public indoors Christmas Masses (Cal-Catholic.com, December 28).Among them was Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone who celebrated in San Francisco Cathedral (video below). His and three other parishes Masses were live-streamed (St. Dominic, Most Holy Redeemer, Star of the Sea).Shortly before Christmas, the city attorney’s office told the Archdiocese that indoor religious services were prohibited. Cordileone was asked to modify his last instruction which allowed such services at the pastor’s discretion.Cordileone acknowledged the prohibition but affirmed his instruction leaving the ultimate decision to the priests and noticed that the Californian law regarding this issue is far from being clear.