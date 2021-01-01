Lady of All Nations: Is There More Behind the Most Recent Decision?

Haarlem-Amsterdam Bishop Johannes Hendriks, 66, insisted on December 30 on Paul VI’s rejection of the alleged apparitions of Our Lady of All Nations to Ida Peerdeman (+1996).Interestingly, Hendriks used to agree with retired Haarlem-Amsterdam Bishop Jozef Punt, 74, in upholding these revelations.According to a Roman theologian speaking on the condition of anonymity to Gloria.tv Hendriks may have been “forced” by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith to make his “shameful statement.”The theologian pointed out that the same happened with Mary, Mediatrix of All Grace at Lipa, Philippines and now with Our Lady of America.He concludes that “any revelation touching on Mary as Coredemptrix and Mediatrix is being attacked ruthlessly by those in power.”For him, “they are doing the work of the enemy and one day they will pay as Mary crushes their infernal deviations and deceptions under her foot.”