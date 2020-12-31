Local Bishop and Vatican Condemn Apparitions Of “Our Lady Of All Nations”

Haarlem-Amsterdam Bishop Johannes Hendriks published in accordance with the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith a December 30 clarification regarding the false apparitions of Our Lady of All Nations.
Hendriks admits the title Lady of All Nations but explains that its recognition does in no way imply a recognition of "the supernaturality of some phenomena from which it seems to have come.”
He informs that the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith has reaffirmed the validity of Paul VI's 25 May 1974 negative judgment on the supernaturality of the alleged "apparitions and revelations" to Ms. Ida Peerdeman.
This judgment implies that everybody is urged to cease propagating alleged apparitions and revelations which regard to Our Lady of All Nations.
