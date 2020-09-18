Apostolic Nuncio, The Lady of All Nations "Should Not Be Venerated"

The so-called Lady of All Nations stemming from alleged apparitions in Amsterdam should not be venerated, and the faithful are invited to cease to propagate this phenomenon, the Apostolic Nunciature in Lebanon wrote in a July 20 letter to Cardinal Béchara Boutros Raï, (published on IlSegnoDiGiona.com, August 28, below).Ida Peerdeman (+1996) started divulging 56 false visions of Our Lady (1945-1959) which became famous under the name “The Lady of all Nations.”The new letter argues with a study from 1974 from the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith that claimed strangely about Peerdeman that she “was not aware of the supernaturality of the apparitions.”For decades there is an ongoing controversy with contradicting statements approving and denying the visions, from both, the local bishops and the Vatican.Amsterdam Diocese pointed out on September 17 that there is no new statement from the Vatican disapproving the devotion, but that there are on the contrary positive signs from Francis like using the title of “Our Lady of the Nations” in December 2019.