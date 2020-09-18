Council Church: Another US Priest Was Invalidly Baptised, Ordained

Father Zachary Boazman contacted Oklahoma City Archbishop Paul Coakley after a video surfaced which showed that his baptism was invalid.
The deacon who baptised Boazman in 1992 said “We baptise you” which is an invalid formula as the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith admitted in August.
Therefore, Boazman had to be baptised, confirmed and ordained. The Archdiocese made the case known in a September 14 letter to the priests.
A first invalidly baptised and ordained priest was detected in Detroit Archdiocese.
If "WE" is invalid then why not "ALL" rather than "MANY" in the consecration of the Mass?
