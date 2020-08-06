Vatican Decides on Invalid Baptisms

The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith pointed out on August 6 that there have been baptisms that have been carried out with these words:“In the name of the father and of the mother, of the godfather and of the godmother, of the grandparents, of the family members, of the friends, in the name of the community we baptize you in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit”.The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith has concluded on August 6 that baptisms using a we-form are invalid and that children who have been subjected to such liturgical abuses must be baptised again.