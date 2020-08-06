Francis will renew the secret 2018 agreement with China by which he betrays the Catholics to the Communist State.
Both sides are "satisfied" with the agreement which is about to expire in September. Vatican Bishop Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo told GlobalTimes.cn (August 5) that the experience went “well.”
Sorondo doesn't offer daily Mass nor say the breviary but believes that the Chinese regime is the "best implementer" of Catholic social doctrine.
By suspending the agreement Francis would have to admit his mistake, but he prefers to sacrifice the Church rather than his reputation.
Across China, statues of Christ and Our Mary are replaced with Communist idols. Mao statues are put in churches.
Francis recognised a corrupt State bishop in Mindong while kicked out his faithful predecessor, Monsignor Vincenzo Guo Xijin, who ended up hunted and homeless.
Picture: Pietro Parolin, © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsMgflpricer
