A priest of the Old Rite Christ the King Institute in Gabon, Central Africa, celebrated an April 19 Holy Mass in a chroma key studio.The Mass was broadcasted live on national TV. About 50% of the population of the small country is Catholic. The green background was replaced with the image of a baroque altar (picture).Chroma key allows to film an image in front of a green screen and to replace the green surroundings with any desired background.