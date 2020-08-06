Catholic School Fires Mathematics Teacher For Calling A False Prophet A False Prophet

London St Aloysius College (Westminster Archdiocese) fired Joshua Sutcliffe, 30, a Protestant mathematics teacher for having confessed that "I believe Muhammad is a false prophet" (YouTube.com, October 2019).Before he gave this testimony of faith, he said, "I know this is controversial and I know that people might be offended by what I’m saying but I do it in love and because I want to speak the truth.” Sutcliffe went on professing Christ as the only true prophet.Whoever believes that Muhammad is not a false prophet, has the moral obligation to become a Muslim.Sutcliffe was suspended for five days, after a Muslim parent complained about his testimony. Therefore, he offered his resignation but withdrew it the next day saying that he was put under pressure. He hasn’t received any response from the school since.In 2017 Sutcliffe was fired from The Cherwell School in Oxford for telling a room full of girls "well done girls" while one of the girls thought she was a "boy."He had been given no formal instruction on how he was supposed to refer to this girl. When she became upset, he tried to defuse the situation and apologised to her - to no avail.