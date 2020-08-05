How Saint Joseph Cheated Protestant Into Praying the Rosary

Catholic Answers, a neoconservative media ministry, asked on Twitter.com for “your best stories of a saint interceding for you.”Twitter User Liz, a Catholic mother of seven, reports about her grandfather's stay in hospital when, one night a black orderly washed him down. Next day, he felt better and asked about the nurse, but no orderly with that description had been on duty the day before. Then, the grandfather saw a holy card with Saint Martin de Porres and said, "That was the man.”Joel Lawwell writes about his Protestant wife who announced she would believe in the intercession of the saints if their house which was non sale, were sold, she would find a new job, and would become pregnant. Both prayed a novena to St Joseph. The three wishes came through within a month, "Now, she prays the rosary with me,” Lawwell writes.Harrison Garlick, the chancellor of Tulsa Diocese, offered the most powerful testimony. His adopted baby boy contracted spinal meningitis. On the day of Saint Gemma Galgani - who was healed of spinal meningitis as a child - the baby recovered completely. "Weeks earlier, not ever having heard of the saint, I had approved naming a chapel after her,” Garlick writes.