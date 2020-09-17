Pro-Gay Francis: “Church Loves Practicing Homosexuals"

The Church does “not exclude” [practicing] homosexuals, Francis said at the end of his September 16 General Audience while meeting forty members of Tenda di Gionata, an organisation of pro-homosex parents of homosexual children.Italian media reported that Francis lied at them by claiming that “the Church loves your children as they are because they are children of God."The group gave Francis the book Fortunate Fathers about homosexuals who attack the Church, and a gay-propaganda T-Shirt with the slogan, “In love there is no fear” (1 John 4,18). Francis smiled when receiving the shirt.However: In sin there is no love. Catholics living in mortal sin are not excluded (excommunicated) from the Church but they are dead members who lack any connection with God.