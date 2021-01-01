Why Were the Two Nuns Arrested?

Police arrested in May two Hong Kong nuns in their 40s during a visit home to Hebei province, China.According to Reuters.com (December 30), this was not reported at the time. They were later released into house arrest and forbidden to leave the mainland.It is unusual for nuns to be detained in China.Incidentally, the nuns were working at the Vatican’s unofficial diplomatic mission in Kowloon, Hong Kong. The mission keeps such a low profile that it isn’t listed in the Church’s directory.The two monsignors who staff the outpost have no formal standing with the state and don’t conduct any official work. The arrests are viewed as a sign Beijing wants the mission shut.