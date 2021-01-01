Two Top Journalists of CatholicNewsAgency.com left

J.D. Flynn and Ed Condon announced on Twitter (December 31) that they are leaving EWTN’s CatholicNewsAgency.com without giving a reasons for their departure.Flynn was the editor-in-chief since August 2017. He previously worked as the communications director for Lincoln Diocese and chancellor of Denver Archdiocese. He is the brave and proud father of adopted children with Down Syndrome. Flynn hired Condon who became the Washington bureau chief.Both are canon lawyers. Although belonging to the neo-conservative spectrum, they are intelligent and also humorous. As journalists, they produced breaking and investigative news – for instance about Cardinal George Pell’s unjust conviction or the Vatican’s financial mismanagement in London. Despite working for EWTN, they shed light on dark corners of the Church.CatholicNewsAgency.com was founded in 2004 and bought by EWTN in 2014. Apart from what Flynn and Condon produced, its output is rather mediocre.Those leaving and the agency thanked each other for "the privilege and pleasure" to work together in the last years.On December 30, EWTN has announced different changes to its television and radio programming, including the ouster the left-wing host Gloria Purvis.